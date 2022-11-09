THE Bathurst Theatre Company has planned a special tribute to servicemen as the city prepares to come together for Remembrance Day.
Branded as "a tribute with a difference", the theatre company will be performing a musical tribute titled From Bull and Bush to Gundagai.
The performance will bring to light the songs that the Diggers would have loved to sing, taking audiences on a musical journey from Music Hall to Battlefield and, for the lucky ones, home.
Bathurst Theatre Company performer Chris Bacon said there will be songs about normal life and ones that were written while World War One was in progress.
"These are the classic war songs that no one ever gets taught, yet everyone seems to know and enjoy," he said.
"Interestingly, some of these World War One songs seem to hint at our weakening deferment to Great Britain and the increasing confidence for a firmer national identity that was developing at the time."
From Bull and Bush to Gundagai will open at Keystone at 7.30pm on Friday, November 11, with a repeat performance at the same the next night.
There will also be a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Sunday, November 13.
Doors open half an hour before each show.
Tickets can be purchased in advanced from www.keystone1889.com or BooksPlus. Alternatively, people can purchase them from the door upon arrival to the venue.
"Come and enjoy a musical tribute that we hope will offend none, while offering an engagingly different perspective on remembrance," Mr Bacon said.
