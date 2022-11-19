AFTER a big year, Harvest Café is saying goodbye to 2022 on a positive note, following a win at the Carillon Business Award and the celebration their fifth birthday.
The café was named the winner for the second year in a row in the Excellence in Food, Wine or Hospitality category at the Bathurst Carillon Business Awards on October 22, and the team was very excited to receive the honour.
Harvest Café owner Chris Ringrose said a big thanks goes to the staff and the customers, because without everyone's support the business wouldn't have survived the past few years.
"The reason why I think we win it is because of the staff that make the experience and the customers," he said.
"If we didn't have the customers we wouldn't be able to go for the award. It's a massive circle, we have the staff that are really respectful of all our customers, we have the customers that are amazing and lovely and the business itself using local producers, it turns full circle in that way."
While the café relies on local support through it's customers, Mr Ringrose likes to pay that forward and support other local businesses as well.
Purchasing produce as locally as possible, depending on availability, is very important to the café.
Mr Ringrose said supporting each other is a big part of a business running smoothly and being recognised for their efforts at the business awards was very encouraging.
"We try and make sure that our customers are our main focus, without our customers we don't have a business," he said.
"So it is very humbling that we're being recognised for that on a greater scale, being known as the best food, wine and hospitality in Bathurst two years running is an amazing achievement.
"There's a lot of great businesses in Bathurst which really sets the bar high for everyone."
To keep the excitement going, Harvest Café celebrated five years of business recently on November 10, and to mark the milestone, customers received five per cent off their purchases.
Mr Ringrose said it's been a rollercoaster ride since taking over the site at the Visitors Information Centre, but it's been rewarding.
Battling through COVID, and more recently the increased costs of living and the gas crises, the business has also enjoyed numerous highs, having won multiple awards since opening in 2017.
"We've stayed true to ourselves by supporting the local producers battling through COVID, like so many did, and pretty much tried to be a place for the community to come to," Mr Ringrose said.
"Whether you come for a coffee, come for a big meal or a family gathering, it's nice to just see people out and about."
Mr Ringrose said while the café is based at the Visitors Information Centre, his focus is the local community first with the tourists being a bonus.
He said each month Harvest supports a different charity in the region, having donated to places like the Daffodil Cottage Wig Library and McHappy Day.
Supporting the community who supports the café is important to Harvest Café, and something the team is proud of.
Mr Ringrose said some of the regulars have become more like friends than customers and he enjoys seeing the café become part of their weekly or daily routines.
"I don't like to think of customers as a dollar coming through the door, I like to think of them as a friend coming into your place," he said.
"It's just nice that people can enjoy themselves and come down."
