Western Advocate

Jemena says gas has been restored to all Bathurst customers

Updated November 9 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
Jemena has visited 14,000 properties in Bathurst since the gas outage began.

AFTER almost a week without gas, Jemena has announced that all Bathurst customers have been reconnected to their supplies.

Local News

