AFTER almost a week without gas, Jemena has announced that all Bathurst customers have been reconnected to their supplies.
The news came through just after 5pm on Wednesday, November 9.
While Jemena has deemed "all" customers to have been reconnected, the company has advised that there might be a small number of hard-to-access premises where work has not been completed.
Bathurst customers should contact Jemena on 131 909 if gas is not available at their property.
Gas has also been restored to Lithgow Hospital using a compressed natural gas vehicle to provide an interim supply until an permanent supply is re-established.
Jemena's managing director, Frank Tudor, has thanked the community and operational personnel for their efforts in completing the restoration.
"We've been humbled by the generosity and resilience of the local community, and would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to all involved in helping restore gas supplies for local homes and businesses across Bathurst," he said.
"We would also like to thank the NSW Police, the NSW Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, and local councils for making their people available to support our restoration efforts. We also thank APA for their support throughout the restoration process.
"Since the outage commenced last Wednesday (November 2), we have visited more than 14,000 homes and businesses to conduct crucial safety checks and restore customer gas connections.
"The community is also to be recognised for the resilience it has shown during what has been an unseasonably cold period. The generosity of neighbours, community organisations, and other service providers is also to be commended."
He said Jemena personnel will remain in Bathurst to assist any residents and businesses who may not have been home when crews arrived to carry out the reconnection process and as a result are still without gas.
For customers in Wallerawang, Lithgow, and Oberon, Mr Tudor said Jemena and APA are working on short-term and permanent solutions to restore their gas supply.
It is anticipated that gas supply will be restored for some residential and small business customers from the week commencing November 14.
Prioritisation will be given to reconnecting vulnerable customers and welfare support services.
