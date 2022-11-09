HOW do you define dominance? How about having one hand on a seventh consecutive premiership when there's still around two months left in the season?
The Lagoon's Amanda Turnbull is on track to win yet another Harness Racing New South Wales leading female driver honour, her tally now almost double her nearest rival.
On Wednesday night at the Bathurst Paceway Turnbull notched up a winning double to take her tally of victories this season to 124.
It has her well clear of Grace Panella (64) in the leading female driver premiership, a title Turnbull's won for the last six seasons.
In the overall state driving premiership she sits fourth, while Turnbull also ranks second on the leading female trainer tally behind KerryAnn Morris.
Turnbull's dominance extends to her home track at Bathurst as well. After Wednesday night's meeting her record for the season stands at 69 wins and 64 placings.
Her winning strike rate at the Bathurst Paceway is 32 percent this season and as was the case in Wednesday's opening race, many of them have been all the way victories.
Having the job for her trainer-father Steve Turnbull aboard $1.04 favourite Smooth Buzz, she delivered a flawless drive.
From barrier three in the Reliance Bank Pace (1,730 metres), Turnbull used Smooth Buzz's gate speed to claim the lead.
The two-year-old blazed through a 27.5 seconds opening quarter, Turnbull then backing things off with a 31.1 second spilt.
It set up the favourite perfectly.
As Smooth Buzz headed into the back straight after the bell for the last lap sounded, he led by two metres over Weona Sir Vivor on his outside.
That margin rapidly increased after Smooth Buzz balanced at the top of the home straight, race caller Craig Easey declaring "The favourite is off and gone."
Smooth Buzz finished 8.2m clear of Weona Sir Vivor ($19, Doug Hewitt) to not only post the second win of his 10-start career, but do so in a 1:55.8 mile rate.
Turnbull backed that up in the next race, coming from sixth on the bell to salute with Allstarzzz Frankie ($1.22 favourite).
