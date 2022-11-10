Western Advocate
Hannah Kable to play in the Jillaroos' Oceania Junior World Qualifiers

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 11 2022 - 9:33am, first published November 10 2022 - 5:00pm
St Pat's hockey talent Hannah Kable will line up for the Jillaroos in December. Picture by Phil Blatch

TWO years ago when COVID denied Hannah Kable the chance to represent her country she felt like she 'died inside', but now the Bathurst hockey talent is feeling utter elation.

