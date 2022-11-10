Western Advocate

Up to 35mm of rain in a day for Bathurst if forecast eventuates

Updated November 10 2022 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
Wet weather is expected in Bathurst, starting from November 11.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has forecast significant wet weather for Bathurst in the coming days.

