THE Bureau of Meteorology has forecast significant wet weather for Bathurst in the coming days.
November got off to a wet start, with 47.6 millimetres of rain recorded at Bathurst Airport in the first two days of the month. A further 0.2mm fell on November 4.
Since then there has been plenty of sunshine, but the wet weather is set to return from Friday, November 11.
The bureau has forecast a 90 per cent chance of rain, with as much as 4mm set to fall.
There is also a chance of a thunderstorm.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, but there is still a 60 per cent chance of rain.
On Sunday, however, Bathurst is set to receive a substantial downpour.
The bureau has forecast a 100 per cent chance of rain, with a prediction of between 20mm and 35mm to be recorded throughout the day.
Rain is most likely to come in the afternoon and evening, and the bureau has warned of "heavy falls possible in the west" and the chance of a thunderstorm.
The wet weather is expected to continue on Monday, with as much as 10mm to fall.
Minor flooding has already been experienced in Bathurst in recent times, with several roads in the region being forced to be closed.
Should that occur again, people are advised not to enter floodwaters under any circumstances.
