Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Beragoo Sports brings an action-packed day of soccer to town for Perthville and Raglan Public School

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 10 2022 - 12:25pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beragoo Sports brought a soccer clinic to Bathurst on Tuesday. Picture contributed.

OVER 90 children from Perthville and Raglan Public School enjoyed an action-packed day of skills and three-versus-three soccer on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.