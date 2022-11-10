OVER 90 children from Perthville and Raglan Public School enjoyed an action-packed day of skills and three-versus-three soccer on Tuesday.
Held at Police Paddock, the team from Beragoo Sports made the trip down from Mudgee to run the day, running children through different soccer skills, before playing games within their inflatable fields.
Beragoo Sports football coordinator Harry Hall said the program on Tuesday was catered to children of all abilities and skills, with 93 in attendance from across the two schools.
"It catered for everyone. Everyone had a great day and really enjoyed it," he said.
"Not all of them had played before, there were various different skills. Some kids had played in the Bathurst competition, some had never played before and were keen to get involved."
Hall said he's hopeful of bringing the services of Beragoo Sports back to Bathurst in the new year.
"We're asking schools to enquire and speak to us for upcoming events they'd like us to do," he said.
"The trip from Mudgee to Bathurst is not a long one. We know Bathurst has a large range of schools, so it's just about connecting with all of them and bring sport together, especially after the past couple of years.
"People have been isolated and haven't been able to be involved in sport. It's been great for people to come together, regardless of their backgrounds and have some fun with sport.
"I don't think it needs to be as regimented as it use to be. It's important that everyone participates and has fun."
Hall said the main benefit of the program is get children active.
"There's a lot of stereotypes that kids aren't doing enough at the moment, but if you give children the opportunity to participate in things, they will," he said.
"We were just asked to come out and have a fun day with the kids and I think they enjoyed themselves."
Beragoo Sports also provides opportunity for people of all ages with disabilities and mental illness to experience the great outdoors, with all activities tailored to each individual.
Beragoo Sports' goal is that every person has the opportunity to be active, learn new skills and have fun.
There's a variety of sports on offer including skiing, snowboarding, football, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, and camping.
For more information on Beragoo Sports, visit the website or email info@beragoo.com.au.
