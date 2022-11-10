WILL Brown might talk about the "awesome" atmosphere of racing at Mount Panorama with his trademark smile on his face, but make no mistake, when it comes to the Bathurst International he couldn't be more serious about winning.
Brown wants to be the TCR Australia driver who claims the chequered flag on Saturday afternoon, he wants to do it Sunday morning and he wants to be there on the top step of the podium as the inaugural Bathurst International comes to a close.
"I want to win, that's the only thing I come here to do," the 24-year-old said.
"It's an awesome event, everyone knows Bathurst around the world, it's an internationally known circuit, so yeah, it's awesome."
This weekend's Bathurst International will mark the fourth time that Brown, a full-time member of the Supercars grid driving for Erebus, has pitted his skills against Mount Panorama in 2022.
But winning at the iconic 6.213 kilometre circuit is something which has evaded him thus far.
In April he raced in the TCR Australia Series as part of the Bathurst 6 Hour support program, finishing the round with a fourth, a 10th and a sixth.
He was back again in May for the Bathurst 12 Hour, but the Mercedes Brown shared with Jack Perkins and Mark Griffiths lasted just 33 laps.
Then came October's Bathurst 1000 and after a tough day behind the wheel, Brown and co-driver Jack Perkins finished in 10th.
"It's been a pretty hectic year here, I raced TCR here at the start of the year, I raced the Bathurst 12 Hour then the Bathurst 1000 and now the Bathurst International," Brown said.
"I think I would've been one of the people to do the most laps around here this year.
"The most events we can do here is best for us. We want to be here and racing all the time."
At the Bathurst International Brown's goal is to become the first two-time winner of the TCR Australia Series.
When Brown contested the inaugural edition in 2019 he finished as a convincing champion in an effort which played a big role in earning him a full-time Supercars seat.
This season Brown returned to the series, racing in the TCR events as well as Supercars rounds.
He arrived in Bathurst for the TCR finale sitting third in the championship on 581 points behind Jordan Cox (602) and Tony D'Alberto (648).
With three races scheduled at the Mount, it's a deficit Brown can make up in his Audi RS3.
"For us the championship is still there, we're sitting third, so it should be an awesome weekend," he said.
"It's awesome to know this circuit, it's a really tough circuit in any sort of car, even if it's a slower one because you're always balls to the wall I'd say."
Brown will also pair with Mark Griffith in the Australian Production Cars races this weekend.
But his priority is clear.
"Griffo called me up and said would I run in his little [Mercedes] A45 Production Car, so that's pretty cool, it's great to be in the Production Car series as well, but my main focus this weekend is TCR," he said.
The action at the Bathurst International starts at 7.20am Friday morning and will conclude with the third TCR race on Sunday afternoon.
