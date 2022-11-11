A NEW radio drama is set to debut on 2MCE this summer.
The Adventures of the Silver Whale Crew is written and produced by David 'Duck' Wilson and Kae Cat, who are final year communication students at Charles Sturt University.
It is a five-episode series that kicks off when a bored sailing crew get recruited by a pirate to find treasure on a dangerous mission in the face of death.
The drama stars Marianna Lassonde as Captain Redcap (also known as Maude), Faith Hanstock as Baile Tin, Will Wheatley as Tilford; Bria Aplin as Click, Stanley Trotter as Ten Cents and Aquara, Peter Wibberley as Jim; Anneka Hannegan as Sammy; Alexander "Alec" Pearce as James and Lennite, Tori Sturgess as Mark, and Callum Worthington as Zeb.
Writers Kae and David also appear, performing multiple roles.
"We wanted to bring radio drama back to the Central West and take people to another place," David said.
"With radio drama you can escape to another world and it is all possible whilst you are doing the dishes, making dinner, or driving home from work."
David said he and co-producer Kae found the process extremely rewarding.
"Audio is a powerful medium and you can get a lot of ideas out quickly and easily by using sound effects, vocal performances and music. We're very pleased with how it turned out," he said.
If you'd like to get involved with creative and innovative radio, why not volunteer for 2MCE?
We are proud to an inclusive organisation and welcome volunteers from a range of backgrounds.
We particularly encourage volunteers from under-represented groups including Indigenous people, women, LGBTQIA+ people, and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Volunteer roles are both on-air and off-air, covering program production, presentation, writing community service announcements, fundraising and promotion, or administration.
If you'd like to find out more about volunteering at 2MCE, contact the station via email at 2mce@csu.edu.au or call 6338 4790.
