Western Advocate

CSU students are bringing radio drama back to 2MCE | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
November 12 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The creative team behind The Adventures of the Silver Whale Crew.

A NEW radio drama is set to debut on 2MCE this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.