Western Advocate

Predicted rain could lead to more flooding in Bathurst

Updated November 10 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The low level bridge on Hereford Street is prone to flooding. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

AHEAD of significant rainfall, the State Emergency Service (SES) has issued a stay informed alert for the Bathurst area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.