AHEAD of significant rainfall, the State Emergency Service (SES) has issued a stay informed alert for the Bathurst area.
The SES and the Bureau of Meteorology are predicting possible flooding on the Upper Macquarie River in the coming days as a trough approaches NSW from the west.
It is expected to move into the state during Friday and Saturday, bringing a return to unsettled conditions.
A cold front is then expected to combine with this trough during Sunday and Monday to generate enhanced areas of rain and thunderstorms across parts of the state.
Widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are forecast.
Rain is predicted in Bathurst from Friday, with up to 35 millimetres anticipated to fall on Sunday alone.
The SES said the rainfall could lead to "renewed minor to major flooding along rivers" in parts of the Central West and South West inland catchments from Sunday, and parts of the North West inland catchments from Monday.
Based on predictions from the bureau, the SES said the Upper Macquarie River at Bathurst could be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, paying attention to media reports, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
The SES has offered the following advice:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
