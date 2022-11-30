'I'm no angel': Man pleads innocence after being found guilty of historic sexual abuse charges

"I'M no angel."
A man who was found guilty of four historic sexual abuse charges has told the court he "didn't do it".
Dressed in prison green, Mark Fitzgerald, 46, gave evidence on November 4 in Bathurst District Court at a sentence hearing, where he explained to Judge Graham Turnbull he "thought I had to" admit to having sexual contact with the victim.
"There was never any sexual contact. I had COVID, my brain hasn't been working properly lately ... and I thought I had to go along with what was put forward to me," Fitzgerald said, after he agreed in open court all interactions were consensual.
Fitzgerald was found guilty by a jury on June 17 this year of aggravated indecent assault and sexual intercourse without consent with a girl under the age of 16 in 1997 at Eglinton when he was 21, and again in 1998 in Bathurst with the same victim.
Crown prosecutor Ms Beaumont questioned whether Fitzgerald - who made allegations of historic sexual abuse that contributed to his traumatic childhood - had remorse for his actions and whether his family were aware of the offences.
"No, I don't [have any remorse]. It never happened," Fitzgerald said.
"Do your [relatives] know you were found guilty of sexual abuse of a teenage girl?" Ms Beaumont asked.
"Yes, they know I didn't do it," Fitzgerald replied.
Defence barrister, Mr Wendler told the court his client's interaction with the victim at the time the offences occurred was short-lived, while Ms Beaumont said there was more to what occurred than the sexual acts themselves.
Judge Turnbull also noted Fitzgerald threatened the victim with a gun on one occasion and said "I'll bury the body and no one would find it", and "threw her a bag of marijuana and then sent someone to pay for it".
"It was not long in duration. She [victim] masturbated his penis for 40 to 60 seconds," Mr Wendler said when speaking to the indecent assault.
"Whilst the sexual intercourse was short in duration, the victim described the pain she felt. The entirety of the context of offending was lengthy in duration," Ms Beaumont said in response.
"He provided drugs to a teenage girl in the context to sexually assault her. He used it to get her into the car.
"She described feeling nervous and saying 'are we there yet?'. It was a long drive to a secluded location and he showed a weapon and made threats. There was the intercourse and then the drive back."
Ms Beaumont said Fitzgerald's offending on both occasions was "opportunistic" given the victim's vulnerability, the age discrepancy with Fitzgerald in his early 20s at the time, and the fact "she [victim] thought she was going to die".
"There was an atmosphere created by Fitzgerald which no doubt had an impact on a young person in a vulnerable setting," Ms Beaumont said.
"It was an overall abuse of trust. He was in a position of benefit and power, and was able to manipulate the situation.
"The fear was so profound on the second occasion when he said to the victim 'your brother is in trouble' which is why she got into the car. He made the conscious decision to reoffend against this victim."
Judge Turnbull expressed his "struggle to accept anything" Fitzgerald said as he, in the court's view, gave evidence that conflicted with previous information submitted to the court.
"I feel held back by an impression that he [Fitzgerald] is not a truthful historian," Judge Turnbull said.
"He had a barrister tell the jury one thing and then denied any sexual contact and then the SAR [Sentence Assessment Report] says there was and it was consensual.
"What can I do with a man who gives evidence where there's contradiction?"
Due to his concerns regarding Fitzgerald's "reliability and truthfulness", Judge Turnbull adjourned the matter to December 2 in Orange District Court for a new sentence hearing date to be set.
"We've got some things to think about. This man needs as much as he can get, frankly," Judge Turnbull said.
