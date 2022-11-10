IT'S been a long time coming, but finally the Bathurst International will get to take over Mount Panorama for three exciting days of action.
Cars, teams and drivers have arrived in Bathurst ahead of the event, which will begin on track on Friday, November 11.
Some of Australia's most famous drivers, along with a pool of amazing international talent, will tackle the mountain across seven categories of racing.
The first Bathurst International was delayed by COVID-19 twice, making the 2022 event the inaugural.
Event director Ken Collier couldn't be more excited to be on the ground in Bathurst.
"I just love being here, to be quite honest. For us, the track's the mecca track in Australia, the community are so good to be with and be around, so welcoming to everyone, and the teams are just really excited to be here," he said.
For some of the drivers, the Bathurst International will be the final round of their season, which only adds to the experience of getting to race on Mount Panorama.
"It's a big deal to them to do well and hopefully win their championship or their series, so they are all pretty pumped," Mr Collier said.
"That's one thing about Bathurst, you never have any trouble getting drivers. Honestly, they just want to be here."
As it will be a new event, there's no crowd figure to base expectations on, but Mr Collier feels confident that there will be a lot of spectator interest.
Ticket and camping sales were going strong in the lead up to the event and it is likely that there will be a lot of walk-ups as the on-track action gets under way.
"The Bathurst 1000 was a fantastic event, of course, a big, big crowd. It got a little ugly with the weather and a few troubles with that, but we've got good camping sales so far, there's already a good lot of campers in the paddock here ... and the general admission sales so far have been pretty good," Mr Collier said.
"... Traditionally for [the Australian Racing Group] at our events, more than 50 per cent are walk-up sales. They come to the gate and get their ticket there, and I don't expect that will be any different this time."
The Bathurst International is also offering some off-track events for fans, the first being Thursday's Circuit to City parade.
Mr Collier said it was important to offer some free off-track entertainment and it is hoped this might encourage more people to attend the event.
"It creates awareness for the event, and that's what it is all about," he said.
