Western Advocate
Good News

Fallon Gray chosen for a once in a lifetime mentoring program

Updated November 11 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fallon Gray, who works Western New South Wales Primary Health Network as a project manager.

A PERTHVILLE woman with a passion for rural and remote health care management has been chosen as one of 12 people to attend a Canberra based leadership program later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.