A PERTHVILLE woman with a passion for rural and remote health care management has been chosen as one of 12 people to attend a Canberra based leadership program later this month.
Fallon Gray, who works for Western New South Wales Primary Health Network as a project manager, will join 11 other women in the five-day residential leadership and capacity building program from November 20-24.
Ms Gray described the program as "a once in a lifetime opportunity."
She said her passion is rural and remote healthcare management and enjoys being a strong advocate for women in leadership, so they can be empowered to have a positive voice, a mentor and the skills to lead and drive change with confidence and success.
Ms Gray said the National Rural Women's Coalition selected 12 rural, regional or remotely (RRR) based women from a pool of candidates across Australia, who are interested in leadership and developing their communities.
The National Rural Women's Coalition has developed the unique RRR Women's Canberra Muster Leadership Program over the last seven years.
"Each year a selected cohort of RRR women muster in Canberra to be inspired, learn, network and grow their leadership skills and give back to their community through a volunteer project of their design. This year the program has been improved to include a day of board and committee meeting training," she said.
The women will also spend a day at Australian Parliament House including meeting the Minister for Women, Senator the Honorable Katy Gallagher and meet with their Federal Members which will give insight to resilience, leadership and advocacy.
"The NRWC's RRR Women's Canberra Muster 2022 brings RRR women together to work toward strengthening rural communities through rural women's leadership - this is a strength of the NRWC Muster," NRWC President Leonie Noble said.
"Creating a safe place for Muster participants to share and collaborate during and post this amazing residential program is an essential ingredient of the NRWC Muster".
"History has shown the difference the amazing women who make up the Muster Alumnae have made to both their communities and their personal leadership journeys."
Participants will be introduced to and hear from experienced leaders from diverse backgrounds. A visit to Parliament House will include a better understanding of the political decision-making process.
Participants will implement a leadership project within three months of completing the residential program and report the outcomes back to the group.
The Muster encompasses a range of speakers who will share their personal leadership experience including framing an advocacy issue, bringing an issue to the attention of policy makers, working politically, shaping public opinion, and strategies to have voices heard.
Participants will develop a project which has a positive impact on building capacity of other RRR women.
Applicants were selected upon project merit, which includes the ability to show leadership in primary industry production or involvement in building resilient and vibrant rural and regional communities.
Ms Gray's project is a community volunteer program, which aims to empower women and provide mentoring for women from entry level to high demand leadership roles in rural and remote regions where access and pressure is a unique and challenging environment.
