IT is no secret that the Betts siblings regularly enjoy some banter but on Saturday night at Menangle Park, Phoebe knows she will share a special moment with her brother Jedd.
They will line up to drive in the same Group 1, $100,000 NSW Breeders Challenge Two-Year-Old Fillies Blue Series Final.
It will be the biggest moment in the gig in the career of both Betts', but Phoebe says she's not feeling nervous.
"I've driven in a couple of Group 2s and Group 3s, but this will be my first Group 1," Phoebe Betts said.
"I just sort of take it in my stride, I've always thought it is just another race but it's worth a little bit more. I try not to get nervous, which I don't at all, if you're nervous the horse tends to feel that, so I'm pretty relaxed out there.
"But it's really exciting for both of us, for him [Jedd] to have two in it when he's only just started training, that's a pretty big effort for him.
"He's always had one horse, Limbo Larry, he's had him for a few years and trained him with Dad at the same time, but this is the first time he's gone out on his own and is doing his own thing."
As Phoebe points out, her brother is responsible for training each of the horses they'll drive in the 1,609 metres final.
Phoebe has the job aboard Abercrombie Limbo, a filly that Jed also bred and owns.
With a second her best result from eight career starts thus far, Abercrombie Limbo was rated a $101 long shot on Friday morning.
But as Phoebe points out "anything is possible".
"I think she'll definitely be better next year, but even from the first time I drove her to the second time, it was a big improvement in runs," she said.
"If she can get a bit of luck, it's probably going to be a bit hard for her, but she should still be in it."
As for Limbo Lilly, who Jedd will steer from barrier seven, Phoebe rates her a better shot at success.
She also revealed the filly who has one win and four placings across her eight starts was somewhat of a surprise acquisition for Jedd.
"There's a funny story behind Limbo Lilly, he bought her at the yearling sales and didn't even know which one she was, the next day someone had to show him," she laughed.
"He tends to go to the yearling sales and has a few drinks, he's always wanted one and he probably bid on about 20 horses and he ended up with her in the end. He ended up with a pretty handy one.
"If she is up there close enough she is definitely good enough to win it. She's going good and hopefully the race pans out to suit her, but she's definitely good enough to be in the mix."
Before the Betts siblings race alongside each other, Phoebe will make her Group 1 debut in the two-year-old colts and geldings final.
She'll drive Justa Dragon for her mother-trainer Monica Betts and for him just qualifying for the Blue Series Final is an achievement.
"We've had him for awhile now, it's a long story with him, we nearly lost him over Gold Crown time, it was a matter of if he was still there in the morning," Phoebe explained.
"The vet couldn't even tell us what it was, they didn't know whether to operate and the owner decided not to and just see what happened. He ended up making it through the night and has come back bigger and better, so I hope he can put his best foot forward.
"It's good to have him in a race like this, he deserves to be in it. He does do a little bit wrong, but he goes well enough."
Like Abercrombie Limbo, Justa Dragon is a $101 outsider given he's only posted one win from 14 starts.
But with a barrier two draw for Saturday, Phoebe feels he could do better than punters expect.
"He's had no luck at all, he seems to get the bad draws and then if something goes wrong in his races, he always seems to be involved in it," she said.
"But it's worked out well for Saturday night, he does have a good draw and hopefully he can get a nice little sit. He's not very versatile, he's more of a sit up horse, but he does have speed so I think that long straight will suit him."
The Betts siblings form part of a strong contingent of Bathurst district chances that will seek Breeders Challenge glory on Saturday night.
The Lagoon trainer-driver Nathan Turnbull has the favourite for the two-year-old colts and geldings decider in Better Be The Best, while he's also got Mister Quirk in that same final and Miss Stormy Grey in the three-year-old fillies.
Ashlee Grives has a pair of runners in the two-year-old fillies final, Saveeon and Meraki, with the former set to start as favourite.
Trainers Steve Turnbull (Mister Manager, Oliveira) and Bernie Hewitt (Shoulda Passed, Rippin Rupert, Mammals Alibi) have qualified runners from their stables too.
