'It's in your hands': Threat of emergency visit real for those with asthma this spring

Following the recent downpour and high pollen count in the Bathurst region, Asthma Australia have issued a thunderstorm asthma warning for those with respiratory issues.
According to the Australian Medical Association (AMA), thunderstorm asthma occurs when high pollen levels, significant winds, warmer temperatures, moisture and wet weather combine.
AMA NSW president, Dr Michael Bonning said this scenario is troublesome for those with asthma or people who are allergic to rye grass, with an event of thunderstorm asthma responsible for the death of 10 people in Melbourne in 2016.
"Especially in spring, there's a lot of pollen around and in thunderstorm conditions, we'll often get a scenario where pollen is broken up into small pieces so it can get deep into people's lungs," Dr Bonning said.
"The concerns we have this year is that we've had a lot of rain, we're having particularly advantageous conditions for lots of growth and pollen, and during this La Nina event, we're still having the opportunity for thunderstorms as we would always have in the spring/summer period.
"We've already had events where people's asthma have been triggered. We've certainly been seeing an increase in numbers of asthma presentations to both general practices and emergency apartments over the last few weeks."
Places most susceptible for high pollen counts, according to Mr Bonning, are those with large areas of grassland.
"Those places this time of year, coupling with lots of rain and opportunities for growth and the unpredictability of thunderstorms, is a real risk," Dr Bonning said.
While thunderstorm asthma is particularly serious, there are simple things people can do to prevent a trip to the hospital.
"The simplest thing you can do if you have asthma or significant allergies to rye grass is to know what the pollen count is doing by tracking it online," Dr Donning explained.
"When conditions are unfavorable to you, such as high pollen counts and heavy winds, be in doors and close the windows, turn on any air conditioners to recirculate. That will keep you away from the majority of the pollen.
"If you need to go out, wear one of those N95 masks. They can be very helpful because they are designed to prevent small matter, including pollen, from getting down into your respiratory tract.
"With regards to people who do have asthma, check your puffers are up to date so they're in date and have enough doses left in them.
"It's in their hands when it comes to preventing it, rather than having to end up in emergency for treatment."
If you experience thunderstorm asthma symptoms which include breathing difficulties, wheezing, or tightness in chest, call 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.