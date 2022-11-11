Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Watch

Bathurst's Remembrance Day Memorial Service brings the community together

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 11 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST residents came together on Friday morning, November 11, to honour both those who have and those who continue to serve our nation, at the town's Remembrance Day Memorial Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.