BATHURST residents came together on Friday morning, November 11, to honour both those who have and those who continue to serve our nation, at the town's Remembrance Day Memorial Service.
The commemorations began at 10.30am at the Bathurst Carillon, with the Bathurst City RSL Band performing as people arrived.
Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills spoke, welcoming and thanking everyone who attended and joined in commemorating those who have fought and continue to fight for our country.
"I think that the message is to remember, not only on Remembrance Day, but everyday," he said.
"Remember that there are guys and girls who served and a lot of them are still paying the price through the battle within."
The Remembrance Day Memorial Service was back in full force post-COVID and the members of the sub branch were very happy with the number of people who attended.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor and Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry were in attendance, along with a number of school students, veterans and members of the wider community.
"I think what was heartwarming was the number of schools that took the time to come and the number of younger veterans," Mr Mills said.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it was wonderful to see the number of people who attended the memorial service to pay their respects to veterans past and present.
"I take my hat off to them and we remember them on this day," he said.
"It's wonderful to see that people came to remember the people who served for our nation and gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation."
Wreaths were laid by a number of community representatives and a moment of silence was had following the playing of The Last Post.
While Remembrance Day is an important day to remember and reflect, Bathurst RSL Sub Branch vice president John Graham said the branch is here for all veterans everyday, to help them with any problems they may be experiencing.
Mr Graham said he encourages anyone struggling to come forward and speak with them, "We can help," he said.
