Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

Bathurst's Remembrance Day memorial service in photos

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst community has paid its respects to those who have served their country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.