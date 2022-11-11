THE Bathurst community has paid its respects to those who have served their country.
A memorial service was held at the Carillion for Remembrance Day, with the proceedings led by the president of the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch, David Mills.
Those who gathered were reminded of the service and sacrifices of servicemen and women in times of conflict, and the ongoing affect that service has had on their lives.
Wreaths were laid by a number of community representatives, including local politicians and school children.
At 11am, the community paused for a moment of silence, which was then followed by the playing of The Last Post.
