'An accident waiting to happen': Man leads police on chase through Oberon while drunk

A MAN'S decision to get behind the wheel of a car and take police on a chase through Oberon while intoxicated has cost him $1,500.
Tomas Barry McCusker, 23, of Lowes Mount Road, Oberon, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 9 this year to high-range drink driving.
Court documents indicate police saw a white Toyota Hilux utility - driven by McCusker - travelling along Lowes Mount Road in Oberon on July 2 this year.
Police said they travelled north with the intention of stopping the vehicle but McCusker continued to accelerate away.
The court heard police activated their warning devices and tried to catch the other vehicle but McCusker continued to gain ground.
Police noted at one point they were travelling at 120 kilometres per hour to try and approach the other vehicle, which had crossed onto the wrong side of Lowes Mount Road on several occasions.
Once police caught up, McCusker continued to drive for approximately 200 metres before he stopped on the left side of the Lowes Mount Road and Rutters Ridge intersection.
Police approached the vehicle and said they immediately recognised McCusker.
"I've had a few drinks and would be very well over the limit. I know, I'm stupid," McCusker said to police.
The court was told McCusker gave a positive roadside reading to alcohol before he was arrested and taken to Oberon Police Station.
Police noted during their interactions with McCusker that he smelt strongly of alcohol, was red and flushed in the face, repeated himself on several occasions and had a disorderly appearance.
Once in custody, McCusker - who couldn't remember how many alcoholic drinks he consumed - submitted a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.194.
"How many times over is that?" McCusker asked.
"It's almost four times the legal limit," Police replied.
The court heard during sentencing by McCusker's solicitor, Ms Mason, that he felt "lucky" to have been caught, and had made a considered effort to reduce his alcohol intake after he would drink six standard drinks six times a week since the age of 17.
"He's a young man who said to me he feels very lucky to have been caught on the day," Ms Mason told the court.
"He says he's grateful for doing the MERIT program. His life has changed."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said although this was McCusker's first criminal offence, his alcohol reading was "worryingly high".
"You would've been an accident waiting to happen," Magistrate Ellis said.
"If you're foolish enough to have another one of these matters, you will go to jail."
McCusker was convicted and disqualified for six months in addition to the fine.
Once his disqualification period is complete, McCusker must have an interlock device installed on his vehicle for 24 months.
