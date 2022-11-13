Mr Wright mentioned in his advertisement the tribute paid to Wright & Co's quality by the late Mr W.J. Lambie, war correspondent, in a letter to the Sydney Daily Telegraph, dated January 13, and stated "that the boots supplied to the NSW Contingents were far superior to the English makes and were wearing remarkably well. Wright & Co supplied boots to every member of the New South Wales Contingents for service in South Africa, in addition to the whole of the Military and Police in the colony."