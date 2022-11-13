The Bathurst Free Press and Mining Journal on Friday, May 18, 1894 stated: "Bathurst's boot factories were in full swing after the bootmakers strike. The men had returned to work with absence of all bitter feelings, and no further disagreement is anticipated."
Bathurst boot and shoe shops and factories have always appeared in the Bathurst and other newspapers.
On May 26,1900, the following public notice appeared. It was placed by Wright & Co. in George Street in Bathurst.
"It is just six years ago since we opened our retail boot business in Bathurst. Few will forget the consternation our advertisement caused amongst the high prices. The result of our competition was to bring down the prices of boots and shoes to reasonable figures and as we are relinquishing business in Bathurst in a few weeks, we intend winding up with almost startling reduction in prices."
The business had just opened an assortment of Laird Sohober's high-class American lines such as ladies best American Vici button or lace shoes for 18 shillings and sixpence.
The boots and shoes were sold in various qualities, even down to 4th grade.
Infants shoes in black and tan could be purchased for a mere threepence up to two shillings and threepence.
Mr Wright mentioned in his advertisement the tribute paid to Wright & Co's quality by the late Mr W.J. Lambie, war correspondent, in a letter to the Sydney Daily Telegraph, dated January 13, and stated "that the boots supplied to the NSW Contingents were far superior to the English makes and were wearing remarkably well. Wright & Co supplied boots to every member of the New South Wales Contingents for service in South Africa, in addition to the whole of the Military and Police in the colony."
Mr Wright had an extensive knowledge of the various types of leather and what product it was best for and included calf and kid leather.
As businesses established themselves in the 1850s and 1860s, the local Bathurst cobbler would sit on a block with his boot between his knees, wearing a pair of glass spectacles, with his hammer in his hand labouring the piece of leather for the upper, heel or sole, all by hand.
Later bigger factories were driven by steam.
By 1870, the bootmakers in Sydney were producing around 15,000 pairs of boots each week.
Even though the boot and shoe stores imported much of their products and supplies, there were those businesses that also established their own shoemaking factories, some quite commodious in Bathurst.
Initially a sharp knife was used to trim and shape the sole, but after the introduction of steam driven machinery a piece of equipment, called a blocking machine, could shape up to 15 dozen pairs of uppers each day.
Later, in the 1880s and even earlier, one could purchase sewing machines, riveting machines and eyeleting machines.
The industrial sewing machine would ultimately lead to an employee being able to turn out over 300 pairs in a day.
Some bootmakers even bought their own tanneries using the tanning process of the time, which was generally a solution of tannic acid made by soaking wattle bark to chemically change the hide.
For the thick leather that was used for soles, the process could take up to a year or more with various in- between steps.
The leather would then be compressed and then dried.
Currying was then carried out whereby fat was then rubbed into the hide prior to the leather being finished ready for use.
By 1894 imported American shoes had passed those imports from Britain into Australia.
The colonial Australian women were much more fashion conscious and more aware of high-quality shoe designs from France and Europe.
