Western Advocate

He had the Wright stuff when it came to getting boots on the ground | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
November 13 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pair of Bathurst bootmakers, Tom Donnelly and Mr Taylor.

THIS week's historical article shows another Gregory image from the Bathurst District Historical Society with Tom Donnelly, an invalid, sitting down with Mr Taylor, a Bathurst bootmaker.

The Bathurst Free Press and Mining Journal on Friday, May 18, 1894 stated: "Bathurst's boot factories were in full swing after the bootmakers strike. The men had returned to work with absence of all bitter feelings, and no further disagreement is anticipated."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.