Woman caught with restricted substance tells police it's for medical purposes

A WOMAN who told police officers she had a restricted substance, without a script, to treat her back pain has been sentenced in her absence.
Shannon Kilby Kilby (as her name was listed on court papers) 37, of Jindalee Circuit, Cowra, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 9 for possessing a prescribed restricted substance.
Kilby was stopped by police in the passenger seat of a Holden Commodore on Bentinck Street in Bathurst about 10.30pm on October 9 this year, court documents said.
As police were speaking with Kilby, they saw a small capsule at her feet.
The court heard Kilby told officers the capsule was valium (diazepam) and she used it to help with back pain. She did not have a script from a medical practitioner for the substance, which was seized by police.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charge against Kilby proved and fined her $400.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
