Shannon Kilby Kilby convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local court for having a prescribed restricted substance

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Woman caught with restricted substance tells police it's for medical purposes

A WOMAN who told police officers she had a restricted substance, without a script, to treat her back pain has been sentenced in her absence.

Local News

