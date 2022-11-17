Western Advocate
Court

Damien Christopher Booth sentenced in Bathurst Local Court for mid-range drink driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Man's second 'silly mistake' in two years sends alarm bells ringing for Magistrate

A MAN'S "silly mistake" of getting behind the wheel after having a couple of beers has sent "alarm bells" ringing for Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.

