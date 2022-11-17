Man's second 'silly mistake' in two years sends alarm bells ringing for Magistrate

A MAN'S "silly mistake" of getting behind the wheel after having a couple of beers has sent "alarm bells" ringing for Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
Damien Christopher Booth, 27, of Brilliant Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving in Bathurst Local Court on November 9 this year.
Police documents reveal Booth was driving a white VY Holden utility along Rocket Street in Bathurst about 5.15pm on October 7 this year when he was stopped by police for mobile testing at the intersection with Peel Street.
During their interaction with Booth, officers noticed his breath smelt of alcohol after Booth had told them he hadn't consumed any drinks for the past 15 minutes.
Booth was subject to a roadside test for alcohol which came back positive. He was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he submitted a secondary positive reading for alcohol of 0.097.
While in custody, Booth told police he had two schooners of Tooheys New full strength beer at the Dudley Hotel on Stewart Street in Bathurst, with his first at 3.30pm and last at 4.45pm.
Magistrate Ellis told a self-represented Booth she was alarmed by the fact that this is his second drink driving charge in five years, with his previous on March 2 last year.
"I don't think I need help with alcohol, it was a silly mistake," Booth said.
"It's your second 'silly mistake'," Magistrate Ellis replied.
Booth was placed on a 12-month community correction order and disqualified from driving for six months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed on his vehicle for 24 months.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
