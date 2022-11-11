THE exams are over and now it's time to celebrate.
With that in mind, Bathurst High School's Class of 2022 have celebrated the end of 13 years of education with their graduation ceremony being held at Bathurst Goldfields on Friday, November 11.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Before the official ceremony began the students came together with family and friends in Kings Parade, where they posed for photos they will one day look back on fondly.
Thankfully the weather held off, and the group were able to get some stunning photos, before heading up the the Goldfields, where the official celebrations would begin.
And, with the Higher School Certificate exams over, they were able to kick up their heels freely.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.