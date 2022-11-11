Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

Photos from the 2022 Bathurst High School graduation dinner

Updated November 12 2022 - 6:49am, first published November 11 2022 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE exams are over and now it's time to celebrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.