Western Advocate
Our People

Bathurst resident Helen Jones says Daffodil Cottage is a great place to volunteer

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 1 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Jones has enjoyed the last five years volunteering at Daffodil Cottage. Picture by Amy Rees

"IT'S a wonderful service and I'm just happy to be able to help if I can in some way."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.