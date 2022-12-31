"IT'S a wonderful service and I'm just happy to be able to help if I can in some way."
That's what Helen Jones - who has just spent her fifth year volunteering at Bathurst's Daffodil Cottage - says as she looks forward to returning to her duties in 2023.
Ms Jones and her husband Daryl moved to Bathurst around eight years ago and immediately wanted to get involved in the community.
After meeting her neighbour, who was the president of Daffodil Cottage at the time, Ms Jones decided volunteering at the local organisation would be a great idea.
Having had multiple family members diagnosed with cancer, the cause was close to Ms Jones' heart.
"We've had quite a lot of cancer in the family. I've had two sisters-in-law pass away with breast cancer, a brother-in-law with bowel cancer and Daryl's had cancer, so I thought it was a good thing I could get involved in," Ms Jones said.
"I wanted to get involved in some of the things in the community; my mum and dad were very community aware."
After applying and going through the process required, Ms Jones was welcomed to the Daffodil Cottage team and has been volunteering once or twice a month ever since.
Her duties include making sure patients are comfortable and getting drinks or snacks for them.
She also helps with administrative tasks when needed, such as filing or taking mail to the mail room.
Ms Jones said she really enjoys her time at Daffodil Cottage and is amazed by the resilience of the patients.
"I look forward to it because it's just mind-boggling to think there's so many people with cancer that are being treated - all age groups," she said.
"Just to see them with a smile when they see somebody come in and ask them if they'd like something to eat or drink.
"You've got to really admire them, and they're very grateful and appreciative of someone just popping in and saying hello. It's really good."
Having a chat and a joke with the patients is what Ms Jones enjoys most about volunteering.
She said some people have a lovely sense of humour, which she finds amazing.
"One day, when I asked a gentleman if he'd like something to drink, he said, 'yeah, can you get me a whisky'. I said, 'sorry, I'd love to be able to get you a whisky, but it's juice or flavoured milk or tea or coffee'," Ms Jones said, laughing.
"It's things like that, where they'll have a bit of a joke with you, which is lovely."
It's not only patients from Bathurst who use Daffodil Cottage.
For patients living rurally, having to travel to Sydney on a regular basis for treatment is extremely taxing. So for the residents of Bathurst and surrounds to have access to an organisation like Daffodil Cottage is very special.
Ms Jones said the staff there are also lovely to work with, which makes volunteering even more enjoyable.
The roster is flexible and if someone can't make their shift, there's always another person willing to help out.
While most of the volunteers are women, Ms Jones said there are some men who lend their time as well.
She encourages anyone interested in getting more involved in the community to consider volunteering at Daffodil Cottage.
"The staff up there are just beautiful to work with. It's a nice place to be at," she said.
"They're just so kind and gentle and loving. They're very good to work with.
"We used to do a full morning or afternoon, but now they've sort of cut the times back a little bit. We all have to be immunised and it's mandatory that we've had our flu injections too.
"They're very, very conscious about sanitising your hands and things like that every time you go into the treatment room and little things like that."
The volunteers are required to go to occasional in-service sessions that are run to make sure everyone is updated on any new health regulations.
They also do occupational health and safety sessions.
But to spend the occasional day at sessions is worth it for Ms Jones, who gets joy out of being able to provide comfort or give someone a laugh while they're going through a tough time during cancer treatment.
Daffodil Cottage provides patients with chemotherapy and haematological services, and is always very appreciative of donations - whether it's people donating money or their time as volunteers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.