SOME of the newest recruits for the Defence Community Dogs got the chance to work on their skills in a crowd at Bathurst's Remembrance Day service.
It was an apt event for these dogs to train at, as one day they will be providing important assistance to serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members.
National dog training manager Teneka Priestly said the dogs will work with veterans who often suffer from poor mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
"The dogs are trained up to an assistance dog level and gifted to veterans that are in need," she said.
"Those veterans usually suffer from mental health, PTSD and depression, that type of thing, and [the dogs] are gifted solely by Defence Bank. They completely fund the training of the dogs."
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst's Remembrance Day memorial service in photos
It costs around $30,000 over the life of the dog to train, place and support each assistance dog and veteran in the Defence Community Dogs program.
The organisation has a partnership with Bathurst Correctional Centre that sees low-security inmates work to train the dogs.
Much of that training is done out in the community and events like Bathurst's Remembrance Day service are an ideal place to expose dogs to real-world conditions they might experience while working as an assistance dog.
"Getting out to events like this is very, very important," Ms Priestly said.
"Even listening to the band, the crowds of people, and the applause, is all really important to their training, because getting them used to staying calm is vital so that when they are serving their veterans they can remain focussed in working with them."
She was really pleased with the way the dogs handled the experience.
"They did do a great job. We've got some brand new dogs that haven't been in the program very long, so they maintained their position really well, with lots of treats along the way," she said.
The dogs will continue with their training and, once they're ready to graduate, they will become an asset to each veteran in their daily lives.
Ms Priestly said the dogs will be able to recognise and interrupt stress behaviours, such as leg shaking or obsessive hand gestures.
"The dogs also are really good at doing blocks, and they are positions that enable space to be between the veteran and people around them," she said.
"The dogs will come across in front of the body or add pressure behind the body so that the veteran or recipient knows that person has support and no one can come any closer."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.