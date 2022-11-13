Western Advocate
Photos

Defence Community Dogs put through their paces at Remembrance Day service

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 13 2022 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Community Dogs attended the Bathurst Remembrance Day service as a training exercise. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

SOME of the newest recruits for the Defence Community Dogs got the chance to work on their skills in a crowd at Bathurst's Remembrance Day service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.