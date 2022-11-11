Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Heartening signs from COP27 amid dilemma over curbing global warming

By The Canberra Times
November 12 2022 - 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is a political difficulty when it comes to real action on global warming: many people moan about high energy prices even as they know that weaning society off fossil fuels might mean higher energy prices, at least in the short term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.