IT'S a green light - Bathurst residents have been offered free entry to the newest motor sport event to hit the slopes of Mount Panorama.
It's the inaugural Bathurst International.
It's an event in which you can see the likes of four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Jamie Whincup and the great John Bowe tackling the slopes of the iconic circuit.
It's an event where you can cheer on Bathurst drivers too, with Dean Campbell in the Australian Production Car Series and Brad Schumacher in a flying Audi as he contests the GT World Challenge Australia season finale.
The move to make entry free to all Bathurst residents to the seven-category racing event has been extended by naming-rights sponsor Supercheap Auto and the Bathurst Regional Council.
In what is being called 'Super Saturday and Super Sunday,' residents with the postcode 2795 will be able to secure their free ticket at the Harris Park ticket box.
They just need to show their driver's license, rates notice or standard household bill.
"We all love Bathurst. It is a special place, not just because it's great race track, but because of the way the town has embraced us all over the years," Justin Murray, Supercheap Auto's sponsorship manager, said.
"We're going to make it a Super Saturday and Super Sunday for all of the people of Bathurst, and after seeing such a great response at the Circuit to City on Thursday, we thought we'd open the gates for the locals to come to the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, free of charge, and enjoy a weekend of some great global motor sport and enjoy their amazing race track."
Fog means a slight delay to on track action for Saturday, with it expected to start just before 8am, while Sunday's program is set to commence at 7.20am.
