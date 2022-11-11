Western Advocate
Breaking

Residents living in the 2795 postcode area offered free entry to the Bathurst International

By Newsroom
Updated November 12 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:00am
Bathurst's Brad Schumacher, who is racing an Audi R8 in the GT World Challenge Australia, is on of the drivers competing at the Bathurst International. Picture by Daniel Kalisz Photography

IT'S a green light - Bathurst residents have been offered free entry to the newest motor sport event to hit the slopes of Mount Panorama.

