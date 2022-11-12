HIS fastest ever lap at Mount Panorama and pole position - that is how Brad Schumacher marked day two of the Bathurst International.
Competing in his newly upgraded Audi R8 LMS Ultra as part of the GT World Challenge Australia season finale, Schumacher blazed around the Mount during qualifying.
The Bathurst driver clocked a 2:05.3016 flyer to top the 15-minute opening qualifying session for the amateur drivers.
Remarkably it was an effort that bettered what some of the professionals clocked in the second qualifying session and it also played a critical role in clinching pole position.
Pole was based on the aggregate time of both professional and amateur drivers, so Schumacher's effort then team-mate Slade peeling off a 2:04.0966 in practice two clinched the Bathurst team P1.
"Pole position, couldn't be happier, 2:05.3, it is my fastest ever," Schumacher said.
"It feels great to put the car in pole position before the race, showing our pace to the rest of the field is intimidating.
"It feels great to do it particularly this weekend because it's under the Schumacher Motorsport banner. Great to do it for my team, and as team owner and driver and it's awesome to put Tim [Slade] and I in a good position for the beginning of the race tomorrow."
While Schumacher's hot lap was a talking point ahead of Sunday's season ending three-hour enduro, so too was a crash in the dying seconds of the first session.
Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim was at McPhillamy Park when he lost control of the #88 Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG. He hit the tyre wall, which sent his car into a roll, finishing on its roof.
"I saw that on my in lap, it was a big, big crash, I just hope the driver is okay," Schumacher said.
"It was confusing because I got the chequered flag after our [quickest] lap, there was no red flag shown until Griffins Bend.
"I radioed our engineer just to ask if there was an incident on circuit and nobody knew on circuit and there were no red flags from that position until all the way up to the top of the mountain.
"I was trying to do a reasonably fast in-lap just to keep some heat in the tyres ... yeah then I came across the incident so it must've happened not long before I made it up there.
"The main thing is hopefully the driver is okay, cars can be repaired."
The good news was that though the roll over saw the Mercedes Ibrahim shares with Jamie Whincup sustain huge damage and withdrawn from Sunday's three-hour enduro, Ibrahim was okay.
"He's obviously gone to medical, but he's fine," Whincup said.
"He was on green sectors up the hill, so he was on it, and as I said to him, we all crash in our first year about this, so don't let the pride be scarred too much.
"It's [car] got a bent chassis, which means it's over for the weekend for us."
The incident forced the second qualifying session for the professional drivers to be delayed and reduced to 10 minutes.
It was Jordan Love who topped that session in his Harrolds Racing Mercedes AMG with a 2:03.3587 on his third lap.
He was followed by Broc Feeney in the #888 Triple Eight Mercedes with a 2:03.3937 then Slade in third with his 2:04.0966.
But Slade and Schumacher - who's best time was quicker than what professional drivers Michael Caruso and Jack Smith produced - were the overall fastest combination.
Earlier this year when driving for the factory Audi team at the Bathurst 12 Hour, Schumacher was one of the stars of the amateur qualifying session.
He was on for a 2:05.4 lap before the session was red flagged as he turned into Murrays Corner due to another driver crashing.
While that effort did not stand on the official time sheet, his lap on Saturday morning did.
Schumacher was 1.7606 seconds faster than closest amateur rival Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the #888 Triple Eight Mercedes. He revealed he could've gone faster too.
"There's definitely more speed in the car, even in the fast lap I made a little mistake heading into Forrest's Elbow and locked the rear, just going in a little hot, which took two to three tenths off the lap time," he said.
"So I could've been on for a lower five or potentially even a 2:04 if I didn't make the mistake there."
Sunday's race will start at 10.40am.
