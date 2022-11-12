Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brad Schumacher clocks a brilliant 2:05.3 lap at Mount Panorama in GT World Challenge Australia qualifying

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 12 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Schumacher clocked a 2:05.3016 flyer in GT World Challenge Australia qualifying at Mount Panorama. Picture by Phil Blatch

HIS fastest ever lap at Mount Panorama and pole position - that is how Brad Schumacher marked day two of the Bathurst International.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.