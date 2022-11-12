SHATTERING a 26-year-old record by six seconds - new Bathurst Athletics Club member Ethan Donges has certainly made an impression.
Last Monday night on a wet grass track the 13-year-old showed why he is one of the most talent young runners in the Central West.
He sprinted hard over the back end of his 800 metres race to finish in a time of 2:25.00.
It was an effort which eclipsed the previous under 14 boys record of 2:31 for that distance which had been set in 1996 - well before Donges was even born.
"Dad said to go hard on the second lap because that's where it matters and so I did. When I got to 300 or 400 metres to go I just sprinted the rest of it," Donges said.
"I wasn't wearing my watch, I think it was flat, but it felt fast.
"After I finished Will Curtin, he got second place, he came over to me. He ran a 2:27 and he said something to me like it was a really fast run.
"Then we went over to the desk to check the times on the computer, I knew what the record was because Dad had told me. When I saw my time I was like 'Yeah'."
It was Donges' first record effort since making the switch to Bathurst from the Blayney Little Athletics Club.
But it was by no means the first time the teenager had set the track alight.
As son of former Bathurst Little Athletics Club coach Cheyne Donges, Ethan Donges has long enjoyed running.
"I've always done it, it's just what I love. Ever since I was really young, ever since I can remember, I'd go up to the oval and train and started competing," he said.
"I train every second day, so one day on, one day off. For a training session, we've got an oval near our place ... I go up there and run 150s. I might go up and do a session and run 14 or 16 150s."
In September Donges participated in the 7.5 kilometre Edgell Jog and while he wasn't quite satisfied with his time - a 30:28 - it placed him 19th overall and second in the male 13-14 years category.
But his favourite distance is the 1,500m and he's eager to try and clock a Bathurst Athletics Club record in that event to add to his 800m effort.
It's a realistic goal as well given his personal best, recorded at the Homebush-hosted NSW Combined Independent Schools Carnival earlier this year, is the same as the Bathurst club record.
"I focus on the 1,500 a lot and I have lots of opportunities to get PBs with that at high level carnivals," he said.
"I think the [Bathurst club record] is 4:42 and that's my PB from the CIS carnival, but that was a tartan track and I had really good competition there.
"I came second at that and the kid who won broke the record, he did a 4:29, so he was fast.
"But it would be nice to have that [Bathurst] record."
Donges' older sister Renelle also recently bettered a long-standing Bathurst Athletics Club record in the under 17 girls 1,500m.
She finished in a time of 5:40.65, easily bettering the old mark of 6:15.30 set in 2010 by Gabrielle Casey.
However, the in-form Emily Bennett was in that same race and won in a sizzling 5:36.51 to become the current record holder.
