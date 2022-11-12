JUST one look, that's all it took for WSC Group president Marcello Lotti to realise why Mount Panorama would be a perfect host for a new world-wide motor sport series.
Come next year's Bathurst International, the program will include a round of the new TCR World Tour.
Lotti, who has made a special visit to Mount Panorama this weekend, stated that the famous Bathurst circuit will see a minimum of 16 international TCR entrants on the mountain, competing against all of Australia's full-time TCR drivers.
"When planning the TCR World Tour, it was a natural decision for us to involve the TCR Australia Series and the Bathurst International as part of it," Lotti said.
"As soon as I arrived at Mount Panorama this weekend, I realised why this circuit is regarded as one of the best in the world and why all international drivers want to race here.
"I have been for a lap of the track. It is unbelievable, and for me, it was clear that we have made the right decision to confirm that TCR World Tour will race here next year and beyond."
The TCR World Tour will debut in 2023, taking in nine rounds at some of the world's most iconic touring car venues, such as Mount Panorama.
The TCR World Tour will visit four continents in 2023, with four rounds in Europe, two in America, one in Asia and two in Australia.
The contracted international and full-time TCR Australia entrants will be ensured a place on the 2023 Bathurst International TCR World Tour races.
"Having TCR World Tour come to Bathurst will make many of the world's best TCR drivers dreams come true," Lotti, the worldwide boss of the popular turbocharged category, said.
"And the fans will be the winners too, seeing a truly international field of cars racing against the very strong TCR Australia Series teams."
Belgian-based Audi team Comtoyou Racing is the first TCR World Tour team confirmed, recently committing to four cars. It will be one of at least four different brands that will contest the tour.
Liam Curkpatrick the chief operating officer of the Australian Racing Group said the news is "an unbelievable endorsement" for the TCR Australia Series and the Mount.
"We have not seen an international field of touring cars compete at Mount Panorama in 25 years, so it will really put Bathurst back on the map," he said.
"There is no better place to host TCR World Tour, and we're looking forward to confirming the details of the second event that will only add to the value for our TCR Australia entrants."
The inaugural Bathurst International will conclude at Mount Panorama on Sunday, the last day of action including the season-ending 50-minute TCR Australia Series race.
