THERE was fog and heat and rain, boost issues, bouncing off tyre bundles and a penalty at Mount Panorama, but after it all Bathurst driver Dean Campbell still emerged with a pair of Australian Production Car Series podiums.
Campbell finished the APC's Bathurst International round second in the A1 Class and in doing so, iced his maiden season in the series as runner-up in the A1 championship.
Though rival Jimmy Vernon took class honours for season finale at the Mount and claimed the championship by a commanding 136 points, Campbell was still satisfied.
"There's nothing wrong with second," he said.
The APC's concluding round saw competitors tackling four races as part of the inaugural Bathurst International event.
Campbell split the duties in his DA Campbell Transport Mitsubishi EVO X with team-mate Cameron Crick, his chance to race coming on Saturday.
After Crick had placed second in class and eighth outright in race one, Campbell was behind the wheel on Saturday morning for race two.
But there was no racing as such, with foggy conditions seeing all five laps done behind a saftey car. Campbell followed around in eighth position.
"It was only really foggy through The Chase and up Mountain Straight, so I thought they might have let us go, but they didn't," he said.
"I would've been a good sprint to the finish, but anyway that didn't happen."
By Saturday afternoon for race three the fog had cleared, it was sunny and a warm 24 degrees. Campbell made a brilliant start off the line, making up three spots to be fifth into turn one, but after that things weren't as smooth.
A boost problem meant his Mitsubishi simply didn't have the straight line speed to hold onto fifth.
"I seem to have the starts down pat," Campbell laughed.
"But there's a boost problem so it just won't pull off the corners, it's dead off the corners. Once you get up higher it's not so bad, but off the corners it's dead as a doornail and you just get swamped by the other cars, there's nothing you can do about it."
Campbell had dropped to back to eighth - where he started - by the end of the opening lap and after two trips around the Mount was 16th.
He did manage to climb to 13th with 10 minutes to go, but after being in hot air behind the Holden Commodore of rival Brian Callaghan and caught by a chasing pack, he ended up in 15th.
"He was holding me up and the hot air, like our temperature was 111, it wasn't doing us any favours," Campbell said.
"I don't think that heat was doing anyone any good. You just can't drive a production car consistently at that level in this temperature.
"If it wasn't for under brakes, that's what was keeping us at the front of that pack, but off the corners they were man-handling me.
"There were places across the top where I was holding it flat where you couldn't do do that before, but I had no boost. You're probably losing two seconds a lap, it's huge, you can't lose two seconds a lap."
Crick was back behind the wheel for Sunday's morning fourth race and in the rain it was drama-packed.
He came from 15th on the grid to cross the line in third, but was handed a 30-second post-race penalty for coming into contact with Beric Lynton.
That incident came following a safety car period when he tried to pull off a passing move on Lynton into turn one at the restart. Crick locked up, the two cars touched and skidded off the track.
It wasn't the only nervous moment for Crick either.
He climbed nine spots on his opening laps, his passing moves including a hairy moment when the car skidded sideways when firing down the inside at Forrest's Elbow.
Then when charging back through the field after the incident with Lynton, Crick lost traction in The Dipper and hit the righthand side tyre bundle
Fortunately the Mitsubishi only lost its mirror and he raced on.
The penalty dropped Crick from third to 18th, yet it still helped him to place third behind Vernon and Campbell in the 2022 A1 Class championship.
