Dramatic weekend at the Bathurst International for Bathurst driver Dean Campbell

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 14 2022 - 1:57pm, first published 8:00am
Dean Campbell placed second in class for the Australian Production Cars' Bathurst International round. It was an effort which saw the Bathurst driver finish the overall season second in the A1 Class championship. Picture by Phil Blatch

THERE was fog and heat and rain, boost issues, bouncing off tyre bundles and a penalty at Mount Panorama, but after it all Bathurst driver Dean Campbell still emerged with a pair of Australian Production Car Series podiums.

