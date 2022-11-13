TWO Bathurst golfers got a shock on Saturday, when they faced off against an NRL star over 18 holes at the Bathurst Golf Club.
Bathurst members Jim Brilley and John Lennon were grouped with Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and his close mate Jacob Herrington on Saturday morning.
Papenhuyzen was in Bathurst for his sister's wedding, with his manager contacting the club the day before inquiring about a round of golf in the morning.
With some late withdrawals, organisers slotted in Papenhuyzen and Herrington with the two local golfers.
Brilley said it was great to play golf with them.
"A couple of guys in our group had pulled out the evening before and I had look to see if anyone else had put their name down and I saw his [Papenhuyzen's] name down along with Jack Harrington, a mate of his," he said.
"I thought there would could only be one Ryan Papenhuyzen, so I had an idea it was going to be here.
"It was their first time on the course, so it was a bit of a struggle with them."
Papenhuyzen fractured his kneecap in a round 18 match against the Canberra Raiders, which saw the star fullback ruled out for the rest of the NRL season.
Brilley said Saturday morning's round of golf was an opportunity for him and Lennon to chat about where he's at in his recovery.
"We talked all way round. They were in a cart, where as we walked but we had a good chat, mostly about his knee and how it's going," he said.
"He was saying they are back to training next week. He said he'll be certainly testing his knee next week.
"He hasn't done a lot since the injury I think. He's had the knee cap put together with pins and everything, so hopefully he'll go alright."
Papenhuyzen is an avid golfer, a current member of the Kew Golf Club in Melbourne.
"I saw him on the Paul Gow Show and I learnt a bit about him from that, that he's a keen golfer," Brilley said.
"He hits the ball fairly like."
Papenhuyzen is a NRL premiership winning, winning the 2020 grand final with the Storm against the Penrith Panthers, while also being named the Clive Churchill Medalist in the same game.
He's played 69 games for the Storm, having scored 48 tries and scored 389 points.
