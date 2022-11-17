Opportunity awaits in Abercrombie

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Friday November 18: 58 Abercrombie Drive, Abercrombie:
This beautifully landscaped property offers a unique rural-esque lifestyle, with all the convenience of suburban living in the thriving regional centre of Bathurst.
The home itself boasts all the creature comforts with a recent renovation, while also offering a large and landscaped block with plenty of room for the kids, pets and even a shed.
Having recently undergone a renovation, people looking to reside in this beautiful home will enjoy the sunny aspect and gorgeous rural views from the brand new back deck.
The open plan living will also appeal to the entertainers with enough space inside and outside to entertain all year round.
Three generous bedrooms, all with built-in-robes, offers everyone in the family their own space, while year round comfort is provided by ducted underfloor heating and reverse cycle air conditioning.
A true standout of the home is the brand new laundry, fully fitted with stone benches and plenty of storage, which is perfect for both downsizers and young families alike.
Situated in the dress circle Abercrombie Drive and surrounded by quality homes of the era, the neighbours are absolutely fantastic, comprising of retirees, young professionals and family's with limited investment properties in the area.
Properties of this calibre seldom make the public market. With gated access to the river walk along the Macquarie river on your back fence, established trees and gardens this home truly has the lot and offers an unparalleled lifestyle.
Over the past 24 months this location certainly has seen a large increase in property value given the regions recent surge in popularity.
58 Abercrombie Drive is the perfect fit for almost anyone given it would be the perfect first home, a great addition to the investment portfolio or perfect for a retiree coming in from the land with the enviable rural outlook.
The current owners have absolutely loved living at 58 Abercrombie Drive but their tenure has come to an end to move to a larger property to suit their needs.
With a rich history and fast paced, promising future, Bathurst It is the tenth fastest growing urban area in NSW outside of Sydney, with education, tourism and manufacturing driving the economy.
