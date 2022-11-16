THE Bathurst International finally made its way across the finish line over the weekend of November 11 to 13, after several cancellations due to COVID.
The event offered seven categories of racing, including open wheel race-cars, touring cars and GT sports cars.
Bathurst International event director Ken Collier was extremely satisfied with the running of the event.
"We were really pleased with the way it went, to be honest," he said.
Despite the weather being less than desirable over the weekend, Mr Collier said that it remained at bay for the major weekend events.
"Even the weather was kind to us and held off until last night to really bucket down," he said.
"We lost a little bit of track time with a bit of fog in the morning and a bit of cloud on Sunday morning, but overall a really good event."
Though the final number of ticket sales and postcode information regarding attendance has not yet been calculated, Mr Collier said the main purpose of the event was to create a starting point for following years.
"Always the first event is going to be creating awareness for future events and that's certainly what we've done," he said.
"You have to start somewhere and we've had a couple of false starts at it so getting it running this year was very important to us."
This awareness was built, in part, to the generosity of Supercheap Auto, who provided free entry into the event for anyone living in Bathurst.
"Interestingly, I think with the Supercheap give away, we had a lot of people say at the ticket box that they hadn't actually been to Mt Panorama before even though they lived in the area, which was quite interesting," Mr Collier said.
"Hopefully they will be back next year."
There will be a variety of incentives for locals and out-of-towners to attend the event in 2023, with exciting news proclaimed over the inaugural weekend.
"We've made a couple of announcements over the weekend, which are pretty big for this event," Mr Collier said.
"The world touring TCR series is heading down under next year so they will be at this event.
"They're talking about bringing 16 international TCR teams out to Mount Panorama so that's going to be a big plus and we'll have all of the important Australian racing group categories as well, so it should be good next year, it should be really big."
Though it has been a busy weekend for Mr Collier, his work isn't over yet.
"I've just got to wrap some things up with Bathurst Regional Council over the next few days and make sure that the sight is handed back as clean and pristine as what I received it in," he said.
As event director of the Bathurst International, Mr Collier knows that for the event to race smoothly, it takes the work of many.
"I just want to thank the community and everyone who was involved, from St Johns to fire and rescue, and everyone who gets involved with these events, the local community people," he said.
"It couldn't happen without them and they're just great people to associate with."
