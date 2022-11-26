A NEW business has waltzed its way into the Bathurst dancing scene, with Brass Magick Pole and Dance Studio opening on July 25, 2022.
Since opening, Brass Magick has experienced a wealth of unexpected success, with several classes being available over three afternoons a week.
"I've just been overwhelmed with the response I've had to it," said owner of Brass Magick Suniti Rodwell.
Ms Rodwell said opening the studio was her way of celebrating her fortieth birthday.
"The timing was right and it just coincided with my birthday, and what else do you do on your fortieth birthday, you open a dance studio right?" she said.
The studio offers pole dance classes in beginner, intermediate and advanced, as well as private lessons for those who are reluctant or unable to attend with others.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The studio also offers classes to assist those wanting to learn to dance while wearing heels, chair-ography classes to assist those wanting to learn to dance with the aid of a chair, and stretch and sculpt classes.
Ms Rodwell said that opening a pole dancing studio was something she has always wanted to do.
"I have been working as a pole dance instructor for several years for other businesses, and I guess I just had a vision of my own and I had that drive and that passion for what I do," she said.
"It's always been a dream of mine to have my own studio and to just be able to express myself creatively in my own way, rather than under someone else's banner."
This dream, in part was to be able to empower women, all while decreasing the stigma and taboo surrounding pole dancing by changing the connotations around the dance form.
"Our aim is to stimulate the mind, challenge your body and discover your inner self ... it's more than just a dance class, but a unique environment in which students can grow both mentally and physically," Ms Rodwell said.
"We really steer clear of the stigma around pole dancing and just promote it in a classier, fitness based environment.
"The pole classes that we do offer are more about strength, stretch, flexibility and just about girls discovering what their bodies are actually capable of."
Part of Ms Rodwell's mission was to ensure that she could be provide women with a supportive space to promote comfort and acceptance within themselves.
"For me personally, pole dance has given me a new awareness of my body," she said.
"So many women are critical of their appearance, their body size, their body shape, and the environment that we are in is such a supportive, open environment where everybody feels comfortable.
"It really gives girls that self confidence about their image."
Regardless of the reasons as to why people participate in dance classes at Brass Magick, Ms Rodwell said that she always attempts to welcome everyone into the dancing space.
"I've had girls come to me with a range of different things, some people want to lose weight, some people want to get fit, some people just want to leave their kids and their husband for one hour a week and get out of the house, some people just need that girl time," she said.
"We've got such a good group of girls that just end up really bonding and creating friendships for life.
"I just try to open and welcome everyone in and if I can just change that one person's life from when they had a bad day or if they're feeling down on themselves."
Though, for the vast majority of people, opening their own business would be a process that was riddled with anxiety and paperwork, for Ms Rodwell, it was anything but.
"I work full time as an accounts manager," she said.
"The business side of it was a breeze for me because I knew what I wanted and I obviously knew legislation wise everything that I needed to do, so that was really easy."
Not only does the dance studio offer attendees with a safe space to escape the pressures of everyday life, it is also a space where Ms Rodwell feels most at home.
"I just pump the music, dance and the rest of it just goes away," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.