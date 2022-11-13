IT WASN'T the ideal result but Panorama Platypi under 18s has shown plenty of heart and fight in its 64-4 loss to Orange Vipers on Saturday.
In what was the penultimate round of the Western Women's Rugby League regular season, Vipers raced out to a 26-0 lead at the break before continuing the damage in the second half in a game that was played in warm and muggy conditions.
While it was far from the result they wanted today, Platypi winger Rani Johnson was proud of her teams performance when considering the circumstances.
"We played pretty well, but unfortunately the score didn't match our performance," she said.
"Our team did really well and I'm proud of them. It's probably our last game of the season because we probably won't have enough to play next week, so I'm proud of how the team has played this season.
Marley Cardwell scored a hat trick for the visitors, while Vipers five eight Rebecca Prestwidge scored 24 points (two tries and eight goals) for the visitors, as they solidified their place in second on the ladder.
While Platypi didn't get many opportunities in their attacking half of the field, they made the most of the chance they had 16 minutes into the second half, when Bella Luka went over to score for the hosts.
Platypi originally started the game with 12 players, until a few more became available following the under 16s match.
"We had two missing players, so we had to get players to play up from under 16s," Johnson said.
"They came in a bit into the game, which was great."
Platypi has managed just the one win all season, a 48-10 win over Midwest Brumbies back on Sunday, October 30.
While the season hasn't produced the desired results so far, Johnson still said it's been an enjoyable campaign.
"We lost most of our games but the one we won, we played really well," she said.
"We played pretty good the whole season, the score just didn't match it.
"We improved a lot this year. Our coach, Shan [Foley], she's awesome and she's helped us so much this year. We hope to have her next year. She's the best coach."
Platypi under 18s' next game will be against Midwest Brumbies at Jubilee Oval, it what will be the last round of the season.
