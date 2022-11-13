Western Advocate
Panorama Platypi under 18s show heart in heavy loss to Orange Vipers in Western Women's Rugby League

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated November 13 2022 - 6:21pm, first published 6:20pm
Panorama Platypi under 18s. Picture by Bradley Jurd

IT WASN'T the ideal result but Panorama Platypi under 18s has shown plenty of heart and fight in its 64-4 loss to Orange Vipers on Saturday.

