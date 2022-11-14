THINKING about how to celebrate the first Group 1 victory of his career when there was still more than 200 metres to run - it's why Nathan Turnbull labelled Saturday night "an amazing thrill".
The Lagoon trainer-driver knew he was headed to victory aboard short $1.15 favourite Better Be The Best as he hit the top of the home straight in the Group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge Two-Year-Old Colts and Geldings Blue Series Final at Menangle Park.
So he used his trademark laying back in the gig finish and raised his whip in the air in triumph as Better Be The Best won the $100,000, 1,609 metres feature by a whopping 23 metres.
"It was an amazing thrill, it made it a lot easier to get out of bed [on Sunday] that's for sure," he said.
"I had every faith in qualifying given how good he is, but things can go wrong so everything goes through your mind. When you're that short in such a big race, you just worry, you don't want to look like a goose at the end of the day.
"But everything worked out perfect and he showed everyone how good he is again.
"From day one he's just been a pleasure to do anything with, from day one I just knew he had the X factor, he's always had that pizzazz about him and he just keeps going to a new level."
In notching up his first Group 1 win - also the 614th victory of his driving career - Turnbull added yet another big moment to his family's already proud harness racing record.
"It's amazing to do what my Grandfather and Father have done before me, it was so special to be able to put my name alongside them, let alone the other people who have won a Group 1 before," he said.
Having placed second in the NSW Breeders Challenge Challenge Final on October 29, Better Be The Best was the hot favourite for the Breeders Blue - a decider restricted to horses that are 100 percent bred in the state.
Turnbull did feel the pressure of being a short favourite and after going from barrier eight, Better Be The Best had to work hard for some 500 metres to take the lead off Jimmy Bling.
But once in front, the race played out the way Turnbull had dreamed. Better Be The Best held the lead, kicked into the final turn, led by 10m at the top of the straight and continued to run away from his rivals.
"Two weeks ago he missed the start in a big race, so first of all was to get him launched. But everything was sweet up on the mobile, so that was one thing out of the road," Turnbull said.
"He had to sort of burn pretty hard to get over in front of some of the others, but once I got over onto the pegs he just come straight back to me. Although we run the first quarter pretty quick, the second one he got a good breather and I knew he'd take some catching, that's for sure.
"I actually had about 30 seconds to think about it [victory salute] because I pretty much knew I was going to win at the quarter pole. I had too much time to think about it, but I just laid back and enjoyed it, it was an amazing feeling.
"To burn out of a gate in 26 [seconds] and beat a Group 1 field by 30 metres, like that's unbelievable."
Naturally the dominant win was Turnbull's highlight of the final, but it wasn't the only one.
He actually quinellaed the Group 1 feature as Better Be The Best's stablemate Mister Quirk ran second as a $41 outsider.
"We took him out to Blayney last week to give him another two-year-old race before he went to the paddock. The Blue has always sort of been his goal because a lot of the better ones can't go in it," Turnbull explained.
"When he won at Blayney, the owner said 'What do you reckon? I don't really want to take your horse on'. I told him that he'd be right and dead-set go in it.
"But for him to storm home and run second, again you just have to pinch yourself, it's amazing."
It was Nathan's sister Amanda who was in the gig behind Mister Quirk and while joking it was nice to beat her - she's already got 12 Group 1 wins to her credit - he paid testament to her driving.
"It was good to beat her, but I said I cheated because I put myself on the best one and put her on the other one," he laughed.
"But she still ran second to me, it's amazing what she does, getting that little fella to run second it was just another feather in her cap."
The Group 1 victory iced what was a huge week in Turnbull's career. On Monday he'd hit 100 winners for the season thanks to a double at Canberra.
He said the milestones would not be possible without support from his owners and family.
"We've had a massive week, a massive year really. To bring out the 100 was an amazing achievement and to top it up with a Group 1, you have to pinch yourself with the run we're having at the moment," he said.
"We've got amazing owners and we've always got new horses coming in, which you've got to.
"Honestly we are doing plenty of miles and people ask how do you cope with all the travelling, but it's always easy when you're winning a couple of races.
"I can't thank Carly [his wife] and the kids enough for all the work they do behind the scenes as well."
