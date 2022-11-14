Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cheap Shot stays perfect for Gayna Williams with victory at Tyers Park in second career start

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:23pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Brooke Stower was successful on Saturday with Gayna Williams' Cheap Shot. Picture by Amy McIntyre.

HE still hasn't quite put it all together for trainer Gayna Williams but Cheap Shot continued to show his potential by winning at Tyers Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.