HE still hasn't quite put it all together for trainer Gayna Williams but Cheap Shot continued to show his potential by winning at Tyers Park on Saturday.
Cheap Shot ($2.15 favourite, Brooke Stower) made it two wins from as many career starts by taking out the Pearce's FurnitureOne Lithgow Class 2 Maiden Handicap (1,100 metres) with a rails run.
Stower settled in fifth place on the favourite and waited patiently for the gap to open up along the inside with 300 metres to go.
Cheap Shot still had plenty of work to do in order to chase down the leading pair of Eliseo ($2.80, Mikayla Weir) and Crossfire Road ($13, Benjamin Osmond) but the four-year-old Shooting To Win gelding found the line well to win by a half length.
It follows his win on debut at Dubbo back in June.
Williams is hopeful that Cheap Shot can continue learning the ropes with each start, since she believes there's still plenty of room for him to develop.
"It was a good, positive ride by Brooke. She was determined to find that line. He does need an experienced rider. He's still very green and immature, and he has a long way to go yet," she said.
"We're hoping, when he finally realises what he's there for, that things will continue to improve. He won it on Saturday on ability more than anything else because he's not very race wise at the moment.
"He's still slow out of the gates. He hasn't quite caught onto that yet. He's a big, tall, leggy horse and he hasn't put it together yet.
"It's still nice to see him go two starts for two wins. We'll see where he goes from here. There's probably not a lot for him at the moment. We'd like to keep him in an easier grade if we can and help him learn a bit more."
It was almost a winning treble for Williams on Saturday.
Ohana Joy ($13, Ashleigh Stanley) was edged out by Tee Cee Tiger ($3.60, Qin Yong) in a photo finish to the Bathurst Glass & Windows Maiden Plate (1,100m) while Press Estate ($12, Anthony Cavallo) couldn't quite see off Art Angel ($3.50, Jake Pracey-Holmes) in the Kennards Hire Class 1 Handicap (1,400m).
"We're pretty proud of all of them," Williams said.
"Ohana Joy is going much better this preparation. She's learned a bit from last prep and she looks more business-like.
"Press Estate was suited to the easier grade on Saturday and her run was exceptional as well. We'll step her up in distance for next time."
Fellow Bathurst trainer Dean Mirfin also found success on his home track on Saturday, through Kimmylee.
Kimmylee ($3.20 favourite), also ridden by Stower, won a thrilling four-way battle to the line in the TLE Electrical Benchmark 50 Handicap (1,300m).
Mirfin's mare charged down the centre of the track to see off the trio to her inside of Bracewell, Sanctioned and Northern Conqueror, who all finished within a length of her.
Dee Pee Pee also gave Mirfin a runner-up result in the opening race of the day.
