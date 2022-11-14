YEAR 12 students from MacKillop College dressed in their finest gowns as they came together to celebrate the end of their high school careers.
The college held its graduation ball on Saturday, November 12.
Before the formal proceedings got under way, students visited Kings Parade to take their photos against the backdrop of the park.
Parents and siblings also attended, enabling them to get some beautiful family portraits.
After their photos, the crowd moved on to the St Stanislaus' College Performing Arts Centre for the ball.
With the Higher School Certificate exams out of the way, the students were able to enjoy the night knowing all the hard work was behind them.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
