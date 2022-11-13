Woman who has 'done all of the major driving offences' convicted of fourth drug driving charge

A WOMAN who Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said had "done all of the major driving offences" was brought before the court for her fourth drive with drug charge.
Sharon Lee Fitzpatrick, 50, of Morrisset Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 9 to driving with an illicit drug present in her blood.
A silver Volkswagen driven by Fitzpatrick was stopped by police at Hill Street in West Bathurst about 3.20am on August 28 this year for random testing, court papers said.
Fitzpatrick was subject to an oral drug fluid test which returned a positive detection for methamphetamine.
The court heard Fitzpatrick was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she provided an invalid secondary reading for drugs.
The remainder of her sample was sent for forensic analysis which later confirmed a positive result for methamphetamine.
Fitzpatrick's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Ms Alamyar told the court during sentencing her client had been using the drug for "quite some time" and had cut back her use to once a week.
"She thought it was out of her system," Ms Alamyar said.
Magistrate Ellis noted in open court Fitzpatrick had three prior drive with drug charges, five drive while disqualified offences, and 18 speeding matters that were taken into consideration for sentence.
Fitzpatrick was convicted and fined $400, and disqualified from driving for eight months.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
