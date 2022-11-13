Western Advocate
Sharon Lee Fitzpatrick convicted of fourth driving with drug charge in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:38pm, first published November 14 2022 - 10:30am
Woman who has 'done all of the major driving offences' convicted of fourth drug driving charge

A WOMAN who Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said had "done all of the major driving offences" was brought before the court for her fourth drive with drug charge.

