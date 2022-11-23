Magistrate tells man 'if you can buy drugs, you can afford a fine'

"IF you can buy drugs, you can afford a fine."
That's what Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Daniel Charles Allen, 44, of Lucas Street, Orange, after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 9 to driving with drugs in his system.
A white Suzuki Swift driven by Allen was stopped on Stewart Street in Bathurst about 7.45pm on June 30 this year by police, court documents reveal.
Allen was subject to an oral drug fluid test which returned a positive detection to methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where a second positive test result for the drug was submitted, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis to also contain cannabis.
When asked by police about taking drugs, Allen said "I take them to help my head".
During sentencing, a self-represented Allen told the court he was working towards "getting off drugs" and had begun to see a psychiatrist.
"I'm assuming it's going to take a while," Magistrate Ellis replied.
Allen was convicted and fined $400. He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
