'Don't set that example': Man tells the court he has re-evaluated life after recent charges

A MAN'S drug charges have made him "evaluate everything in life", a court has heard.
Troy Matthew Bennet, 33, of Edgell Street, West Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 9 to a string of charges, which included:
According to court documents, police said they were travelling on Brilliant Street in Bathurst at 3.55pm on July 23 this year when they saw a gold vehicle driven by Bennet ahead.
Police pulled the vehicle over and approached the driver's side door to speak with Bennet and could immediately smell cannabis.
Bennet was then subject to an oral drug fluid test which was positive for cannabis.
The court heard police said they suspected Bennet had drugs either on his person or in the vehicle and commenced a search.
Before the search began, Bennet told police there was cannabis in the side compartment to the driver's side door.
Police said they found a plastic resealable bag containing cannabis and a black handled knife with a 18 centimetre blade Bennet said he used at a recent fishing trip.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he provided a second positive drug test for cannabis, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
A self-represented Bennet told the court he had found "healthy tools to use" and had swapped his vehicle for a pushbike to get around.
"It's made me reevaluate everything in life," Bennet said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in open court Bennet had a tendency to turn to drugs when "life gets too hard" before she handed down the sentence.
"Don't set that example," Magistrate Ellis said.
Bennet was placed on a 12-month conditional release order with the condition he abstain from drugs.
Bennet was also fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
