Dan Googe wins 2022 Bathurst Cycling Club 500 metre time trial championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
DAN Googe wasn't quite at his fastest in Friday night's Bathurst Cycling Club 500 metre Time Trial Championships but his efforts were still strong enough to see off challenges from juniors Cadel Lovett and Ebony Robinson.

