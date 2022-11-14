DAN Googe wasn't quite at his fastest in Friday night's Bathurst Cycling Club 500 metre Time Trial Championships but his efforts were still strong enough to see off challenges from juniors Cadel Lovett and Ebony Robinson.
Googe produced a time of 36.76 seconds to finish clear of Lovett (37.50) in the A grade battle, while third overall finisher Robinson (37.65) was both the fastest woman and winner of B grade.
The time was slightly down on Googe's winning time of 36.69 from the 2019 championships but he believes, considering his current form, that his time on Friday night was a solid effort.
"Considering my form and where I'm at right now it's not too bad. I have done a lot better in it before, but it's all about how you are at a certain point in time," he said.
"On that track my best recorded time is a little over a second faster than what I'd done there on Friday but beggars can't be choosers. There's a lot of things that affect it."
With no short term aims in sight for the remainder of this year Googe is just making the most of every racing opportunity he gets.
"I've been a bit all over the place. I'm just trying to enjoy my riding at the moment," he said.
"Winning's nice but I'm just enjoying it. I'm looking at possibly trying to qualify for nationals, via state, but I certainly won't be heartbroken if I don't qualify for that."
Robinson was a relatively comfortable victor in B grade ahead of Rod Lovett (41:01), who in turn had a big gap over daughter Charlotte (46:03).
The C grade victory went to Andrew Miller in a time of 40:33 and Marian Renshaw was the fastest in D grade with a 47.63.
The AusCycling Elite, Under 19s and Para Track National Championships will return to being a standalone event this season went it takes place over March 15 to 19.
Googe will look to qualify for national over February 15 to 19 next year, which will be the State Championships timeslot for NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.
