Man's decision to fall back into 'an old habit' lands him before the courts

"I FELL back into an old habit."
That's what Alan John Christofferson, 38, of Havannah Street, Bathurst, said as he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 9 to driving with illicit drugs present in blood.
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence said a white Kia Carnival driven by Christofferson was stopped by police at Suttor Street in West Bathurst for random testing about 12.30am on May 7 this year.
He was subject to an oral drug fluid test which was positive for methamphetamine.
Christofferson was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station at 12.50am for a second test which came back positive, and was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
"I had a smoke about three hours ago. The second time in years," Christofferson said to police when asked about taking drugs.
During sentencing, a self-represented Christofferson told the court he had "a rough trot this year" and had fallen back into drug use.
"I've been homeless since February," he said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis placed Christofferson on a nine-month conditional release order.
