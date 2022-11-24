Western Advocate
Alan John Christofferson pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to driving with drugs in his system

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 24 2022 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
Man's decision to fall back into 'an old habit' lands him before the courts

"I FELL back into an old habit."

