TRAFFIC is banked up through the Bathurst central business district as people attempt to get home amid flooding.
It comes at the Great Western Highway has been severed at Kelso near Stockland Drive, preventing people from being able to access a popular route for people who live to the northern and eastern parts of the city.
Just after 2pm Monday, traffic was banked up through parts of the CBD and was particularly bad on George Street, with people trying to get through the intersection of Durham and George streets.
Motorists should expect lengthy delays throughout the afternoon.
They should also avoid driving through floodwaters.
State Emergency Service (SES) spokesperson David Rankine said there were a lot of flood rescues overnight in other flood-affected communities, but, so far, people in Bathurst have obeyed the messaging.
He urged people to keep up the good behaviour.
"The water is moving very swiftly and it's very deep, and we don't want people swept away in this floodwater," Mr Rankine said.
"It's bad enough the potential for loss of life, but when people make that bad decision to drive through floodwater and actually start choosing to take that risk ... we just want people to say no to driving through floodwater."
For updates on road conditions, visit the Live Traffic website.
