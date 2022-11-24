Man threatens to slit security guard's throat on a drunken night out

A MAN who threatened to slit a security guard's throat while on a night out has been told to steer clear from alcohol.
Chaise Christopher Edwards, 23, of Bell Place, Kelso, pleaded guilty to a number of charges in Bathurst Local Court on November 9, which included:
According to court documents, Edwards was seen by staff at the Oxford Hotel being verbally aggressive and intimidating people about 1.20am on September 18 this year.
Edwards continued his verbal aggression after he was asked to leave the venue.
The court heard a security guard at the establishment saw someone respond to Edwards' behaviour and say "it's not worth it buddy, just go home" before Edwards grabbed the person by the shirt and tried to punch them.
After resisting restraint by another security guard, Edwards was taken to the ground where he almost kicked one of the two security personnel in the face and tried to bite them.
"I'll knock you out ... I'll slit your throat," Edwards said to the security guards.
Police said they arrived at the Oxford Hotel about 1.30am and saw Edwards restrained by the two security guards.
Police tried to place Edwards in handcuffs but he continued to resist. It took three police and two security guards to effectively handcuff and secure him upon his arrest.
The court was told Edwards repeatedly spat in the direction of police while he waited to be taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Edwards continued to be verbally aggressive towards police and the general public, and kept calling people "pedophiles" and other derogatory terms and threatened to burn the Oxford Hotel down. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.
While in custody, Edwards continued to act aggressively, punching and kicking the cell walls and yelling at police.
During sentencing, Edwards' Legal Aid solicitor, Ms White, told the court her client "certainly made threats of violence" and attributed Edwards' actions to his level of intoxication.
"Alcohol is no excuse, but it's an explanation," Ms White said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned whether Edwards knew what he was doing, and suggested he steers clear from alcohol in the future.
"Your behaviour was pretty annoying and obviously quite poor. I can only assume that you and alcohol should never get together," Magistrate Ellis said.
Edwards was placed on an 18-month community correction order and must abstain from alcohol for six months.
He was also fined $500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.