Chaise Christopher Edwards pleaded guilty to a string of charges including affray in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:29pm, first published 4:30pm
Man threatens to slit security guard's throat on a drunken night out

A MAN who threatened to slit a security guard's throat while on a night out has been told to steer clear from alcohol.

