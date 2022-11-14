Western Advocate
Macquarie River expected to peak at seven metres Monday afternoon

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
THE Macquarie River is expected to peak at seven metres on Monday afternoon, breaking the 1998 flood record by 30cm.

