'You have a long way to grow up': Man stabs person's tyre after heated argument

"EXCEPTIONALLY remorseful and embarrassed" is how a 23-year-old man was described in court after he stabbed someone's tyre following a heated argument.
Nathaniel Falzon of Morang Avenue, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 9 to intimidation and damaging property.
According to court documents, Falzon and the victim were in a verbal argument at an address on Morang Avenue in Kelso about 11.30pm on September 4 this year.
The victim was standing in the hallway outside of a bedroom where Falzon and a witness were shouting back and forth with the victim.
The court heard Falzon became extremely angry with the victim and said "shut up or I'll [expletive] stab you".
The following day, Falzon was leaving for work at 7.30am when he picked up a yellow and black screwdriver from a pot plant and walked towards the victim's car.
While standing beside the vehicle, Falzon swung his right arm whilst holding the screwdriver and stabbed the tyre.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station about 5.30pm on September 5 to get Falzon removed from the Morang Avenue address as he was no longer welcome. He also gave a version of events from the earlier incident.
Police said they went to the address and spoke with Falzon about 4.30pm on September 8 where he admitted to the offences and said he threatened to stab the victim because he was angry and upset.
Falzon's solicitor, Mr Boshier, told the court during sentencing his client's outburst "while inappropriate, was short lived" and he returned to the bedroom on the night of the offence to de-escalate the situation.
"He was distressed and frustrated about his circumstances," Mr Boshier said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Mr Boshier's submissions placed much of the blame on the victim, which showed Falzon's lack of acceptance.
"You [Falzon] blame the victim, there is very little acceptance from you. You have a very long way to go in terms of growing up," Magistrate Ellis said.
"I query how you would have coped if it were the other way round."
Falzon was placed on an 18-month community correction order with supervision at Bathurst Community Corrections.
He was also ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid community service work.
