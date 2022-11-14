Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Watch

The unexpected closure of the Great Western Highway has left Kelso students stranded at school

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE unexpected road closures along the Great Western Highway have left children stranded at schools and parents struggling to find a way to bring their little ones home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.