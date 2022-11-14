THE unexpected road closures along the Great Western Highway have left children stranded at schools and parents struggling to find a way to bring their little ones home.
The closures to the Great Western Highway and the low level bridge along Hereford Street have meant that Kelso has become completely cut-off from other Bathurst suburbs.
This has resulted in students and families being separated, due to work and school commitments.
Kylie Back has become stranded in Kelso, but has been somewhat of a saviour for parents of other children attending Kelso Public School.
"I have picked up children that are now stranded on this side that need to get to [Bathurst] west," she said.
"I called the parents and told them that police said it was going to be a minimum of eight hours, so we are stuck here, lucky we can access a house over this side where we can stay the night.
"I was just stuck in the traffic and related to their families so we were like 'Do you want us to pick your kids up because we are stuck at school'. Their parents can't get over here to pick them up.
"We travelled through when there was only half a lane closed and basically within 20 minutes, 18 minutes it had all come over.
"I have seen it like this once, many years ago. I was surprised at how fast it came up yes."
One mother who was lucky enough to be able to collect her children before the flood waters rose over the road, was Lyndal Jones, who resides in Eglinton, but had two children who were in the Kelso area, including her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Molly.
"My eldest works out here [Kelso] in a childcare centre and my youngest is in the other childcare centre, Early Beginnings," Ms Jones said.
Though Ms Jones was able to collect her children from Kelso before the road closures, she was unable to make it back to Eglinton in time.
"I was so close to getting through," she said.
"I've come out from work quickly to get them before the road closed, but I couldn't get back."
Despite the uncertainty of whether Ms Jones and her children would make it home to Eglinton this evening, she was thankful that she was able to spend the time with her children.
"At least I've got my kids, I only just got here at time I feel." she said.
Kelso High students and friends, Natalie and Grace were left feeling overwhelmed by the circumstances.
"We got to the corner and then the cops told us to either wait or to turn around and give up," Natalie said.
"When I came to school all the other ways were closed. On the highway there was one lane closed on the Bunnings side.
"Nope I had no idea I was going to be like this. We're just hoping that it will it open up sometime soon."
This sentiment was reiterated by Grace.
"I went over to the school office and they said, 'We haven't had any warnings, just stay here and it will be fine'," Grace said.
"My Mum called me and said that I should probably sign out and try to get home. My brother are stuck on this side as well.
"I've never seen anything like this before, not across the highway."
Some students have become stranded at the Denison College Kelso High Campus, which announced on Facebook that it is providing supervision for a small number of students while parents are contacted and pickups are arranged.
Kelso High has assured that the students stranded at the school are safe and dry, with hot chips on the way to provide necessary sustenance.
The Department of Education was contacted for comment on how children who have been separated from their family due to flooding would be accommodated, a spokesperson said all students are safe and are being looked after.
