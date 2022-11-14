ROADS have been closed, they've been damage, and people faced long waits in traffic, but Bathurst still has plenty of reasons to be thankful.
After record-breaking rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Monday, the Bathurst region experienced significant flooding as the Macquarie River water level climbed to never before seen heights.
But people only had to look west to communities such as Forbes and Eugowra, where people have had to evacuate, to see that how fortunate Bathurst was.
And the city's flood management plan is a big reason why.
"Over the last 30 years, Bathurst has employed a very complex, strategised levee system and we're really fortunate to have such a good flood mitigation infrastructure set in our city," deputy mayor Ben Fry said.
"Other towns around the region aren't as fortunate as us and we won't see major damage to private property like those towns will.
"We're very fortunate in that way that we're only seeing road closures and damage to road infrastructure. And while that's not good and we have to find cash to fix those, I suppose it's a small price to pay in lieu of lives or personal property."
Cr Fry did warn, though, that Bathurst is not out of the woods yet.
The forecast for summer is for above average rainfall and, after Bathurst has already had four flooding events in excess of four metres in the past 60 days, it is likely more flooding will occur.
This will put more pressure on the community and, in particular, the road network.
"With an already soaked catchment, we're looking like the situation could potentially continue this way well into December," Cry Fry said.
"It's not a good situation to be in and obviously we are looking for support in any way we can from other levels of government."
The flooding has come on the back of a major gas outage across the city.
Fortunately for Bathurst, the affected properties had their gas connections restored within a week of the outage, while other communities are facing weeks without supplies to households and businesses.
Deputy premier and local member Paul Toole said the Bathurst community had been resilient in some tough circumstances.
"It's been a challenging couple of weeks for everyone across the community," he said.
"Not only have we seen the gas outage that impacted upon the community, but now we are seeing further flooding, which has actually closed roads, damaged roads, flooded houses in some places, so it is a challenging time at this moment."
Mr Toole also thanked the emergency services for their efforts to keep the community safe during the two crisis situations.
People are urged to continue to put safety first as the river remains high.
The message is to not enter floodwaters under any circumstances.
For the latest information on road closures, check the Live Traffic website or the Bathurst Regional Council and Bathurst SES Facebook pages.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.