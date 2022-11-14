Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Eleven Mile Drive re-opens to local traffic, but expect delays, and use caution, warn police

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:32pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ELEVEN Mile Drive has re-opened as of 6.30pm, but only to local traffic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.