Eleven Mile Drive re-opens to local traffic, but expect delays, and use caution, warn police

ELEVEN Mile Drive has re-opened as of 6.30pm, but only to local traffic.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell from Chifley Police District said the road is open in both ways, but drivers should expect delays and use caution.
"Please drive to conditions because obviously the road surface has been damaged by flood waters," he said.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said the road's re-opening and associated drive to conditions warning will also be posted on Bathurst Reegional Council's website.
The re-opening of the Eleven Mile Drive came after a plea from police to drivers to abide by road closures in the city and not take back roads in an attempt to get home.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell urged all drivers to abide by road closures and only use official sources, such as Bathurst Regional Council's web or Facebook page and Live Traffic, for information and updates on road closures in Bathurst.
"Please abide by the information given on these sites and do not travel unless necessary," he said on Monday evening.
"Don't try and take the back route home.
"As soon as more information comes to hand we will pass that information on.
"Please abide by the road closures and be patient."
He said the floodwaters have potentially caused extreme damage to local roads, the full extent of which has yet to be ascertained.
"So please abide by the road closures and only seek information on when roads are opened by the official channels, not other sources, such as unofficial Facebook sites," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
"Everyone needs to use the official sources.
"Using other sources is unhelpful and dangerous."
He said if people require assistance because they are stranded due to road closures, they need to contact Services NSW on 13 77 88.
